South Carolina trucker charged after crash hurts 3 children

The News & Record of Greensboro reports a statement from police on Thursday said Raymond Robertson of Lancaster, South Carolina, was driving a tractor trailer that collided with an SUV on March 18. Police say the SUV overturned. According to police, three children were taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro and Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem after the accident.

