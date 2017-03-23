South Carolina investigators still trying to understand motive in slaying of Indian man
Law enforcement officials in Lancaster County are trying to determine whether the homicide of an Indian man in South Carolina mirrors the string of recent racially motivated killings nationwide. Deputies found the body of Harnish J. Patel lying in his front yard after someone shot him multiple times just feet away from his home.
