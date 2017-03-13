Man pleads guilty in 2015 burglary spree

A Waxhaw, N.C., man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a string of break-ins across rural Lancaster County in late 2015. Johnny Ray Pyatt pleaded guilty Monday to nine counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of petty larceny and one count of larceny/breaking into motor vehicles.

