Man pleads guilty in 2015 burglary spree
A Waxhaw, N.C., man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a string of break-ins across rural Lancaster County in late 2015. Johnny Ray Pyatt pleaded guilty Monday to nine counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of petty larceny and one count of larceny/breaking into motor vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster News.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Mar 11
|Kirby Klown
|96
|Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Gods Child
|7
|Is there a Step in the House?
|Nov '16
|the Dyslexic
|2
|Lancaster girls
|Sep '16
|NewMan
|1
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephanie b
|2
|troy howell (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|jtsteele
|4
|new to elgin.. (Aug '15)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC