Lancaster man faces trial on Beaufort...

Lancaster man faces trial on Beaufort County sexual assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Island Packet

The trial of a 32-year-old Lancaster, S.C., who faces sexual assault charges in Beaufort County man continues Thursday morning for what could be the final day. Tyger Ingram is charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct by committing or attempting a lewd act with a minor under the age of 16, according to online court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bulldog Towing (Sep '12) Mar 31 Disappointed Car ... 7
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Mar 11 Kirby Klown 96
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Jan '17 Gods Child 7
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls (Sep '16) Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,899 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC