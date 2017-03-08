Indian-origin victim's widow pleads f...

Indian-origin victim's widow pleads for 'selflessness, love'

New York, March 11 - The widow of Harnish Patel, an Indian-origin businessman who was shot dead outside his home in South Carolina, has made a plea for selflessness and love to honour his memory. To honour the memory of Harnish, please continue to demonstrate selflessness and love to one another each and every day, Sonal Patel said in a statement on Thursday to the local daily, Lancaster News.

