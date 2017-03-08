Indian Ambassador to US expresses con...

Indian Ambassador to US expresses concerns of attack on Indians over...

Sunday Mar 5

New York, Mar 5: Three recent attacks on Indians shook not only the Indian government but the US government too. The shooting of an Indian engineer in Kansas, Harnish Patel a US-Indian was killed kin Lancaster South Carolina and then the news of an attack on Sikh man this morning did not go down well with the Indian Ambassador to the US.

