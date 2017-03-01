Days after Kansas shooting, Indian-origin man Harnish Patel shot dead in US1 min ago

New York, March 4: Days after the Kansas Bar shooting incident, another Indian-origin businessman, Harnish Patel, has been shot dead outside his home in South Carolina, media reports said. As per a media report, Patel, 43, of 262 Craig Manor Road, Lancaster, was found dead outside his house in Lancaster, shortly after he closed his shop at 11.24 pm on Thursday.

