Days after Kansas shooting, Indian-or...

Days after Kansas shooting, Indian-origin man Harnish Patel shot dead in US1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

New York, March 4: Days after the Kansas Bar shooting incident, another Indian-origin businessman, Harnish Patel, has been shot dead outside his home in South Carolina, media reports said. As per a media report, Patel, 43, of 262 Craig Manor Road, Lancaster, was found dead outside his house in Lancaster, shortly after he closed his shop at 11.24 pm on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Feb 18 None 95
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Jan '17 Gods Child 7
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
new to elgin.. (Aug '15) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC