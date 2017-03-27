After little more than 5 minutes, a vote gives initial approval to...

After little more than 5 minutes, a v...

Gun owners soon could be allowed to carry their weapons - concealed or openly - in South Carolina, whether or not they have a concealed weapons permit. A House panel on Thursday easily passed a Constitutional carry bill 3-0, with the subcommittee's three Republicans voting in favor of the measure.

