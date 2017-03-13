After Kansas Shooting, More Violent Attacks Targeting Indians
On Friday, Deep Rai, a Sikh man living in a Seattle suburb, was shot on his driveway, after a gunman allegedly shouted "go back to your country" before opening fire and wounding him . The shooting, which is currently being investigated as a potential hate crime, came less than two weeks after a man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed one Indian man, Srinivas Kuchibholta, and injured his colleague, Alok Madasani, inside a Kansas bar .
