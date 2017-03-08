900 boxes, 200,000 artifacts

Every winter for the past two decades, USC Lancaster archaeologist Chris Judge has spent two weeks in a Darlington County swamp, digging square holes 2 meters long, 2 meters wide and a meter deep. access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Lancaster News, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster News.