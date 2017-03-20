2016 runner-up named 2017 Arnold Classic champion
Cedric McMillan of Lancaster, South Carolina, was named champion of the 2017 Arnold Classic on Saturday night at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. It was the first win for McMillan, who was runner-up in the 2016 competition.
