Tree Tops development aims for active adults

As Jon Hardy looks out over the lake at Tree Tops by Lennar, its clear he has a vision for the active-adult-focused housing for those age 55 and older taking shape in Lancaster, South Carolina. And the lake is a central point, not just geographically, but also for the kind of lifestyle he has in ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.