Purple Heart veteran, wife sentenced in daughter's death
A Purple Heart veteran and his wife have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the beating death of the woman's 5-year-old daughter. News outlets report that Phillip Gleason, of Lancaster, S.C., was sentenced to 38 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of unlawful conduct.
