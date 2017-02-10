Police: Missing Lancaster man in need...

Police: Missing Lancaster man in need of medical attention

Friday Feb 3

Police in Lancaster, South Carolina, are asking for the public's help locating a missing man they say may be in need of medical attention. John Wallace Washington, 59, was last seen around 5 a.m. on Monday, January 30. He is from Nichols Road.

