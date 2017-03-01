Lockhart Power earmarks $140,000 -
Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power Lockhart Power Chief Operating Officer Bryan Stone and Lockhart Power Senior Manager Community Relations and Development Andrena Powell-Baker present Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allen Smith with a check to fund road enhancements at Tyger River Industrial Park - North in Spartanburg County. Lockhart Power has allocated a total of $140,000 utility license tax credit funds for road enhancements at industrial parks in both Spartanburg and Union counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Feb 18
|None
|95
|Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Gods Child
|7
|Is there a Step in the House?
|Nov '16
|the Dyslexic
|2
|Lancaster girls
|Sep '16
|NewMan
|1
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephanie b
|2
|troy howell (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|jtsteele
|4
|new to elgin.. (Aug '15)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC