Childa s abusive death spurs efforts ...

Childa s abusive death spurs efforts for tougher laws in SC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Carolina Lawyers Weekly

The abuse death of 5-year-old Soren Chilson that ended in court recently with her mother and a Purple Heart veteran going to prison is over, but the fight to protect other South Carolina children from abusers appears ready to start. State Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, and Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, both say they are so appalled by the crime that each plans to talk to other legislators, in the S.C. House of Representatives and Senate, about introducing legislation that would stiffen penalties for abusers and those who cover up the crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Jan 15 Lwilson 94
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Jan '17 Gods Child 7
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
new to elgin.. (Aug '15) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC