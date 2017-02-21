Childa s abusive death spurs efforts for tougher laws in SC

The abuse death of 5-year-old Soren Chilson that ended in court recently with her mother and a Purple Heart veteran going to prison is over, but the fight to protect other South Carolina children from abusers appears ready to start. State Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, and Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, both say they are so appalled by the crime that each plans to talk to other legislators, in the S.C. House of Representatives and Senate, about introducing legislation that would stiffen penalties for abusers and those who cover up the crimes.

