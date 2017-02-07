Purple Heart veteran, wife sentenced ...

Purple Heart veteran, wife sentenced in beating death of 5-year-old girl

Monday Jan 30

A Purple Heart veteran and his wife were sentenced Monday for their roles in the death of the woman's young daughter in 2013. April Gleason and her then-boyfriend and now husband, Phillip Gleason, were sentenced in the death of 5-year-old Soren.

