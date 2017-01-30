Police: Charlotte, South Carolina men...

Police: Charlotte, South Carolina men snuck contraband into Lanesboro prison -

Thursday Jan 19

Macieo Stevon White, 23, of Charlotte and Shawn Meggett, 36, of Lancaster, South Carolina, snuck onto the prison's property and gave a Samsung flip phone and about two pounds of tobacco to an unnamed inmate at the prison, according to arrest warrants. Both men are charged with felony providing a phone to an inmate and misdemeanor providing a tobacco product to an inmate and first-degree trespassing.

Lancaster, SC

