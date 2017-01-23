New Year's baby Jace arrives at

New Year's baby Jace arrives at

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Union County Weekly

Dr. Latika Patel delivered Jace at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Union County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Jan 15 Lwilson 94
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) Jan 10 Gods Child 7
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
new to elgin.. (Aug '15) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC