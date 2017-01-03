Much of South Carolina braces for win...

Much of South Carolina braces for winter weather

7 hrs ago

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 14 counties in the northwestern portion of the state from Friday evening to Saturday morning. A winter storm watch is in effect for three counties in the northeast.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lancaster County was issued at January 06 at 3:00PM EST

