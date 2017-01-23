County Births - Jan. 24, 2017

County Births - Jan. 24, 2017

Mr. and Mrs. Travis Atkins of Camden announce the birth of a daughter, Kindall Olivia Atkins. She was born on January 8, 2017 weighing 6 pounds.

