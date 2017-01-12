Christmas basket final total: $9,115

The Ward Faulkenberry Christmas Basket has wrapped up this year's seasonal fundraising effort, reaching a final total of $9,115.25. "HOPE is so grateful to the community for responding in such a big way," said Bekah Clawson, executive director for HOPE in Lancaster.

