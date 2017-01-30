Budget Nominee Mulvaney an Investor in Gold, Silver

President Donald Trump's pick to oversee the federal budget holds stock in a range of funds, from gold and uranium mining to the global airline industry Rep. Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's nominee to oversee the Office of Management and Budget, has significant investments in gold and the energy sector. Rep. Mick Mulvaney , President Donald Trump's pick to oversee the federal budget, holds stock in a range of funds, from gold and uranium mining to the global airline industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.