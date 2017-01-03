7,000 babies later, Townsend retires

7,000 babies later, Townsend retires

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Lancaster News

Dr. Richard Townsend remembers arriving in Lancaster in 1986. It was the end of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there a Step in the House? Nov '16 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) May '16 Crystal Little 6
new to elgin.. (Aug '15) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
News Delay on Statehouse workersa compensation bill ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lone Ranger 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,707,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC