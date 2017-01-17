Search continues for missing man in L...

Search continues for missing man in Lancaster County

Monday Dec 26 Read more: WMBF

A 74-year-old Lancaster County man was reported missing over the weekend from the Heath Springs Residential Care Center. Lancaster deputies said Jerry Roscoe Cauthen was last seen at the Heath Springs, SC facility Friday, December 23. Cauthen was seen walking near the facility that afternoon.

