Search continues for missing man in Lancaster County
A 74-year-old Lancaster County man was reported missing over the weekend from the Heath Springs Residential Care Center. Lancaster deputies said Jerry Roscoe Cauthen was last seen at the Heath Springs, SC facility Friday, December 23. Cauthen was seen walking near the facility that afternoon.
