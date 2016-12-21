Duke Energy warns customers of scams Read Story Savannah Levins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Duke Energy says scammers are getting smarter this holiday season, and more people are falling victim to it. The latest case comes out of Lancaster, S.C., where an auto repair shop was scammed out of $2,000.
