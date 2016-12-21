Christmas Basket has raised $1,705 to...

Christmas Basket has raised $1,705 toward $10K goal

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 3 Read more: Lancaster News

The Ward Faulkenberry Sr. Christmas Basket has received more than a dozen donations so far totaling $1,705, with a goal of $10,000 this year. "By this time we were hoping to have received more donations," said Bekah Clawson, executive director of HOPE in Lancaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there a Step in the House? Nov 26 the Dyslexic 2
Lancaster girls Sep '16 NewMan 1
Pokemon Go Sep '16 Stephanie b 2
troy howell (Jun '11) Jul '16 jtsteele 4
Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13) May '16 Crystal Little 6
new to elgin.. (Aug '15) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
News Delay on Statehouse workersa compensation bill ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lone Ranger 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lancaster, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC