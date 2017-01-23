3 years after teen daughter's murder, father asks lawmakers for action
Three years ago, a South Carolina teen from Lancaster was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Her father, Robert Landry, says the same nightmare still haunts him to this day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Review: Man Of God Auto Sales LLC (Nov '13)
|Jan 10
|Gods Child
|7
|Is there a Step in the House?
|Nov '16
|the Dyslexic
|2
|Lancaster girls
|Sep '16
|NewMan
|1
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephanie b
|2
|troy howell (Jun '11)
|Jul '16
|jtsteele
|4
|new to elgin.. (Aug '15)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC