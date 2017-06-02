Pastor reflects on leaving Amish life, founding megachurch
In a May 9, 2017 photo, Rev. Sam Smucker speaks at the Worship Center in Lancaster, Pa., where he has led the Worship Center for 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sabrina burkholder
|May 28
|Guest
|1
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|May 23
|Jesussaves
|13
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|May 4
|pulte pollutes
|2
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|K_Mabie
|7
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC