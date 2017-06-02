'High probability' of lye in Star Buf...

'High probability' of lye in Star Buffet juice, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The York Daily Record

Two children were hospitalized after drinking juice at the Star Buffet in Lancaster, and police say test results show a "high probability" of lye. 'High probability' of lye in Star Buffet juice that injured two kids, police say Two children were hospitalized after drinking juice at the Star Buffet in Lancaster, and police say test results show a "high probability" of lye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sabrina burkholder May 28 Guest 1
Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13) May 23 Jesussaves 13
News As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch... May '17 pulte pollutes 2
News Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12) Apr '17 Lone wolf 145
News Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07) Apr '17 K_Mabie 7
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16) Feb '17 such an ally 2
Quick hook up Feb '17 Traveler 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC