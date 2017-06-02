'High probability' of lye in Star Buffet juice, police say
Two children were hospitalized after drinking juice at the Star Buffet in Lancaster, and police say test results show a "high probability" of lye. 'High probability' of lye in Star Buffet juice that injured two kids, police say Two children were hospitalized after drinking juice at the Star Buffet in Lancaster, and police say test results show a "high probability" of lye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sabrina burkholder
|May 28
|Guest
|1
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|May 23
|Jesussaves
|13
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|May '17
|pulte pollutes
|2
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|K_Mabie
|7
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC