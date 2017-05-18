Visiting the city of Lancaster this s...

Visiting the city of Lancaster this summer? Pull up to a public piano in 'Keys for the City'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PennLive.com

More than a dozen public pianos are being set up around the city of Lancaster for the eighth summer, for anyone to play any day, any time. It's part of the "Keys for the City" exhibit, an initiative by the non-profit Music for Everyone , which uses music to educate and build communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch... May 4 pulte pollutes 2
Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13) May 1 Sarah 12
News Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12) Apr 26 Lone wolf 145
News Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07) Apr '17 K_Mabie 7
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16) Feb '17 such an ally 2
Quick hook up Feb '17 Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center Feb '17 Delsa 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC