Visiting the city of Lancaster this summer? Pull up to a public piano in 'Keys for the City'
More than a dozen public pianos are being set up around the city of Lancaster for the eighth summer, for anyone to play any day, any time. It's part of the "Keys for the City" exhibit, an initiative by the non-profit Music for Everyone , which uses music to educate and build communities.
