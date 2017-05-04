Vacation wish comes true for little girl and her 4 co-parents
Her dream became reality when the four adults who love her most were able to put their differences aside and take the vacation to Orlando together. Joe Hawkey told ABC News it was a long road to get to the place where he, his ex-wife Tiffany, and their spouses were in a good enough place to make the shared vacation happen for Joe and Tiffany's daughter Maddie, who is 7. "It was a really hard time for a few years trying to get along with each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|Thu
|pulte pollutes
|2
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|May 1
|Sarah
|12
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr 5
|K_Mabie
|7
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC