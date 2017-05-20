Thousands fill up at 65th Annual Sert...

Thousands fill up at 65th Annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Longs Park

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: WPMT-TV York

LANCASTER, Pa.- It may have been a bit cloudy on Saturday, but that didn't stop thousands of people from stopping by Long's Park in Lancaster for a chicken dinner. The 65th Annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ was held and folks could fill up on great food, while enjoying live entertainment and helping support the local community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13) 10 hr Jesussaves 13
News As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch... May 4 pulte pollutes 2
News Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12) Apr 26 Lone wolf 145
News Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07) Apr '17 K_Mabie 7
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16) Feb '17 such an ally 2
Quick hook up Feb '17 Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center Feb '17 Delsa 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC