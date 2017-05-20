Thousands fill up at 65th Annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ at Longs Park
LANCASTER, Pa.- It may have been a bit cloudy on Saturday, but that didn't stop thousands of people from stopping by Long's Park in Lancaster for a chicken dinner. The 65th Annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ was held and folks could fill up on great food, while enjoying live entertainment and helping support the local community.
