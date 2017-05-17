School bus crash injures 16 in Lancas...

School bus crash injures 16 in Lancaster County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

School bus crash injures 16 in Lancaster County One person was airlifted from the site of the Route 30 crash, in the area of the outlet stores. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rqav1B Fifty-four-year-old Deborah Bopp had no students on board, but had slowed to pick up one on U.S. Route 22 when the bus was rear ended in Derry Township about 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch... May 4 pulte pollutes 2
Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13) May 1 Sarah 12
News Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12) Apr 26 Lone wolf 145
News Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07) Apr '17 K_Mabie 7
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16) Feb '17 such an ally 2
Quick hook up Feb '17 Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center Feb '17 Delsa 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC