School bus crash injures 16 in Lancaster County
School bus crash injures 16 in Lancaster County One person was airlifted from the site of the Route 30 crash, in the area of the outlet stores. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2rqav1B Fifty-four-year-old Deborah Bopp had no students on board, but had slowed to pick up one on U.S. Route 22 when the bus was rear ended in Derry Township about 7:15 a.m. Monday.
