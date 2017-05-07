Police use spike strips to stop car chase Saturday in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa - A Lancaster man is in jail after leading police on a chase Saturday night, that ended with police using spike strips. According to the New Holland Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle driven by Anthony Madonna, 50, of Lancaster for illegally passing vehicles in the 600 block of West Main Street just after 8:30 p.m. in New Holland Borough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.