Police searching for missing vehicle from Lancaster
The victim reported that his 1997 white Honda Civic, with PA registration number JGB6199, was stolen from the parking lot. The vehicle is similar to the pictured car, and is described as having a loud, modified exhause, a removable smaller steering wheel, a sunroof, and an "Illest" sticker under the passenger side tail light.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|May 1
|Sarah
|12
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr 5
|K_Mabie
|7
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|Feb '17
|next Standing Rock
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
