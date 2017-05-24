Police release identity of driver who causeda
A press conference will be held today at 5:30 PM at the East Lampeter Township Police Department, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, to discuss the latest developments regarding a hit-and-run crash last week that injured several students. Police release identity of driver who caused Lancaster school bus crash A press conference will be held today at 5:30 PM at the East Lampeter Township Police Department, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, to discuss the latest developments regarding a hit-and-run crash last week that injured several students.
