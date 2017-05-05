Police arrest two Lancaster men for multiple robberies
Angel Molina, 19, and Laquan Bennem, 16, are facing Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Robbery of Motor Vehicle, and Aggravated Assault charges after the May 4 incident. Bennem is being charged as an adult for the incident.
