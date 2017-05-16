Philadelphia man flees from police after abandoning 210 bags of heroin in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa.-Police are looking for a Philadelphia man who they say dropped 210 bags of heroin in Lancaster city last week as he fled from drug task force detectives. Arsenio Gates, 28, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and resisting arrest.
