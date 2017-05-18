OpSec to Release a Series of Mobile Authentication Technologies

LANCASTER, Pa., May 19, 2017 -- OpSec Security , the global leader in protecting, authenticating, and enhancing brands, services and revenues, extends their mobile OpSec InSight platform to include authentication of advanced optical security images. The company remains true to form in the development of optical security technologies for leading global brands and agencies, with the launch of a series of mobile authentication technologies that bring the convenience and ease of authentication and access to smartphone users throughout the supply chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.