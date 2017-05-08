New Jersey flooring company to lay of...

New Jersey flooring company to lay off 80

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A New Jersey flooring company plans to lay off 80 employees following its sale of a vinyl tile product line to a Pennsylvania company. Mannington Mills says it will close its Mannington Township factory in about a month and 40 hourly workers and 40 salaried employees will lose their jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch... May 4 pulte pollutes 2
Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13) May 1 Sarah 12
News Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12) Apr 26 Lone wolf 145
News Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07) Apr '17 K_Mabie 7
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16) Feb '17 such an ally 2
Quick hook up Feb '17 Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center Feb '17 Delsa 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC