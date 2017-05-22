Listen to The Districts' album opener...

Listen to The Districts' album opener "If Before I Wake"

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

After a tremendous set at last week's NonCOMM-vention, Philly-via-Lancaster four-piece The Districts unveiled the latest teaser from their new Popular Manipulations LP, due out August 11th on Fat Possum Records. "If Before I Wake" is the album's opening track, and it builds and burns across three minutes of swelling guitars and hammering drums, a good gateway into a tremendous album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lancaster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13) Tue Jesussaves 13
News As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch... May 4 pulte pollutes 2
News Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12) Apr 26 Lone wolf 145
News Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07) Apr '17 K_Mabie 7
News Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16) Feb '17 such an ally 2
Quick hook up Feb '17 Traveler 1
News Womana s car stolen at shopping center Feb '17 Delsa 1
See all Lancaster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lancaster Forum Now

Lancaster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lancaster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Lancaster, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC