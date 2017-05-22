Listen to The Districts' album opener "If Before I Wake"
After a tremendous set at last week's NonCOMM-vention, Philly-via-Lancaster four-piece The Districts unveiled the latest teaser from their new Popular Manipulations LP, due out August 11th on Fat Possum Records. "If Before I Wake" is the album's opening track, and it builds and burns across three minutes of swelling guitars and hammering drums, a good gateway into a tremendous album.
