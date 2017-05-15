Lancaster's Carr's Restaurant was the best culinary surprise of the year
During a tour of the East Coast of America which took in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and Charlotte and countless restaurants, BBQ shacks, street food and high end eateries I did not think a night in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to provide the best meal of the trip, even the year. Carr's restaurant, which is in a historic former department store, is opposite a rather loud looking English pub, you could easily miss its entrance but thankfully we did not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dudleynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|May 4
|pulte pollutes
|2
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|May 1
|Sarah
|12
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|K_Mabie
|7
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC