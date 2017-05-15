Lancaster's Carr's Restaurant was the best culinary surprise of the year

During a tour of the East Coast of America which took in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and Charlotte and countless restaurants, BBQ shacks, street food and high end eateries I did not think a night in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to provide the best meal of the trip, even the year. Carr's restaurant, which is in a historic former department store, is opposite a rather loud looking English pub, you could easily miss its entrance but thankfully we did not.

