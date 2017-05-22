Lancaster man arrested after drug dealing operation uncovered
Emmanuel Coleman Jr., 36, is facing possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. On May 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers in the Selective Enforcement Unit contacted Coleman Jr. on Chesapeake Street at Queen Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Jesussaves
|13
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|May 4
|pulte pollutes
|2
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr '17
|K_Mabie
|7
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC