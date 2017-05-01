Is this Small City the Future of Democratic Engagement in America?
Activists in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, have embarked on a non-stop campaign to resurrect the practice of progressive politics in the heart of Trump country. It's a fine spring Sunday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and most people in this decidedly-pious city in the heart of Amish country are at home or at church celebrating the Sabbath.
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Sarah
|12
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr 5
|K_Mabie
|7
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|Feb '17
|next Standing Rock
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
