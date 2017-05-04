Dueling discussions in Lancaster about the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline
Senator Scott Martin is hosting a presentation Thursday afternoon for local officials and law enforcement regarding potential protests over the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline in Lancaster County. The presentation will include a panel of officials from North Dakota regarding their experiences with the demonstrations in their state over the Dakota Access Pipeline and how it impacted them both economically and environmentally.
