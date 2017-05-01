Craftsman plans workshop, home in former church

Nearly six years after the last Mass was heard in the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church, the landmark structure on Route 346 has been sold and is being renovated by a craftsman who is relocating his business here from Pennsylvania. James Gardiner, who moved to town immediately after an April 20 closing on the property, has a construction trailer parked outside and is busy setting up a temporary workshop for his specialty sink business.

