College business programs look to the liberal arts model
A few dozen professors are packed into a lecture hall at Franklin & Marshall College, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They're here from schools all over the country to talk about how to bring the critical thinking and creativity associated with the liberal arts into their business programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lancaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: County Of Lancaster Children & Youth So... (Feb '13)
|Mon
|Sarah
|12
|Fans get closer look at Lebanon Levi on Amish M... (Dec '12)
|Apr 26
|Lone wolf
|145
|Videotaped Confrontation Leads To Officer's Firing (Jul '07)
|Apr 5
|K_Mabie
|7
|As Wall Street Thrives, America's Little Guy Ch...
|Feb '17
|next Standing Rock
|1
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb '17
|such an ally
|2
|Quick hook up
|Feb '17
|Traveler
|1
|Womana s car stolen at shopping center
|Feb '17
|Delsa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lancaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC