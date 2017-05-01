Autopsy set on girl, 3, suspected of ...

Autopsy set on girl, 3, suspected of drowning in family pool

An autopsy is set on a 3-year-old girl who is suspected of drowning in her family's swimming pool in central Pennsylvania. The Lancaster County coroner says Izabella Bussard was likely in the water 10 to 15 minutes before she was discovered Friday evening in Manheim Township.

